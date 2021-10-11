UK says CO2 industry strikes deal to maintain supply

Article content

LONDON — The carbon dioxide industry in Britain has struck an agreement to ensure businesses have a sustainable supply until the end of the year, even as energy prices spike, the government said on Monday.

Britain’s food industry was rocked last month when CF Fertilisers, which produces 60% of the country’s commercial requirement as a byproduct, shut its two main plants due to the jump in natural gas prices.

CO2 is used to put the fizz into beer and sodas and stun poultry and pigs before slaughter. It is also used in packaging to extend the shelf life of meat.