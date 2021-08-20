Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

LONDON — British retail sales unexpectedly fell sharply last month, setting back their post-lockdown recovery, according to official data.

Retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% in July from June, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.4% month-on-month increase in sales in July. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)