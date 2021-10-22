UK retail sales fall unexpectedly in September

Article content

LONDON — British retail sales dropped by 0.2% September, official figures showed on Friday, adding to signs of weakness in the recovery from COVID-19 and bucking economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a monthly rise of 0.5%.

Retail sales are still 4.2% higher than in February 2020 before Britain went into lockdown but are now 1.3% lower than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said, weaker than the poll forecast for a 0.4% dip.

British retail sales grew strongly in the first part of the year, as lockdown restrictions eased first for shops, but have fallen for the past five months, partly as people spent more on socializing after lockdown rules relaxed for pubs and restaurants.