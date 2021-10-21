UK public’s inflation expectations rocket to record high: GfK

Article content LONDON — A record proportion of the British public thinks inflation will accelerate over the next 12 months, according to data that could further boost expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month. Some 48% of people surveyed this month by consumer research firm GfK expected prices to increase more rapidly over the next 12 months, up from 34% in September, the figures seen exclusively by Reuters showed. It marked the highest share since records began in January 1985, when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister and more than a decade before the BoE became operationally independent.

Article content The surge in inflation expectations follows a month of rocketing gas prices that have caused the collapse of several British energy suppliers, leaving households faced with the prospect of hefty bills in 2022. Global supply chain problems as the world economy reopens from COVID-19 lockdowns and labor shortages, exacerbated by Brexit, have added to Britain’s recent inflationary tilt. The BoE has said it expects inflation to exceed 4%, more than double its target, soon before easing back. Economists increasingly expect the BoE will become the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs – possibly at its next policy announcement on Nov. 4. “More and more shoppers expect that costs for goods and services will jump dramatically in the next 12 months,” said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK.