UK public inflation expectations tick higher in August: BoE survey By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – The British public’s expectations for consumer prices over the coming year rose last month but remained at levels similar to early this year and late last year, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 2.7% in August from 2.4% in May, according to the survey, which was conducted by market research firm Kantar.

Longer-term inflation expectations rose to 3.0% from 2.7% in May, their highest since February 2020, not long before Britain went into its first COVID-19 lockdown.

