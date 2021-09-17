UK public inflation expectations tick higher in August: BoE survey By Reuters

© Reuters. A person stands outside the Bank of England in London, Britain, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay



LONDON (Reuters) – The British public’s expectations for consumer prices over the coming year rose last month but remained at levels similar to early this year and late last year, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 2.7% in August from 2.4% in May, according to the survey, which was conducted by market research firm Kantar.

Longer-term inflation expectations rose to 3.0% from 2.7% in May, their highest since February 2020, not long before Britain went into its first COVID-19 lockdown.