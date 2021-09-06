UK public inflation expectations hold steady in August: Citi/YouGov By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – British households’ predictions for inflation were little changed last month, according to a survey on Monday that will likely reassure Bank of England officials that expectations of higher prices are not becoming entrenched.

U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov said expectations for inflation over the coming 12 months were unchanged from July at 3.1% in August.

Long-term inflation expectations inched up to 3.5% in August from 3.4% in July, the report showed.

