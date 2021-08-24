Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

LONDON — The number of homes sold in the United Kingdom fell by more than half last month after the scaling-back of a tax break designed to encourage home purchases during the coronavirus crisis, official data showed on Tuesday.

Britain’s tax office said 73,740 homes were sold in July on a seasonally adjusted basis – 63% fewer than in June when buyers had rushed to complete sales before a COVID emergency tax break was reduced – although 4% more than in July 2020.

Sales were down 24% compared with the same month in 2019, before the pandemic.