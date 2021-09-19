UK PM Johnson to challenge Amazon founder Bezos over company’s tax record- FT By Reuters

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a face-to-face meeting will challenge Amazon (NASDAQ:) founder Jeff Bezos over his company’s tax record, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3nNA2Cz on Sunday.
Concerns surrounding international corporate tax rates for tech giants will be high on the agenda during Johnson’s meeting with Bezos, the newspaper said, citing British officials.
