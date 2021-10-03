UK PM Johnson says immigration will not solve fuel, gas, food crises

Article content MANCHESTER — Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would not return to “uncontrolled immigration” to solve fuel, gas and Christmas food crises, suggesting for the first time that such strains were related to Britain’s departure from the European Union. At the start of his Conservative Party’s conference, Johnson was again forced to defend his government against complaints from those unable to get petrol for their cars, retailers warning of Christmas shortages, and gas companies struggling with a spike in wholesale prices.

The British leader had wanted to use the conference to turn the page on more than 18 months of COVID-19 and to refocus on his 2019 election pledges to tackle regional inequality, crime and social care. Instead, the prime minister finds himself on the back foot nine months after Britain completed its exit from the EU – a departure he said would give the country the freedom to better shape its economy. "The way forward for our country is not to just pull the big lever marked uncontrolled immigration, and allow in huge numbers of people to do work … So what I won't do is go back to the old failed model of low wages, low skills supported by uncontrolled immigration," he told BBC's Andrew Marr Show. "When people voted for change in 2016 and … again in 2019 as they did, they voted for the end of a broken model of the UK economy that relied on low wages and low skill and chronic low productivity, and we are moving away from that."