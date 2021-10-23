UK plans 3 billion pounds of new education funding in budget

Article content LONDON — British finance minister Rishi Sunak plans to announce an extra 3 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) of new funding for further education in next week’s budget as part of the government’s push to boost vocational training, officials said on Saturday. Their remarks follow 6.9 billion pounds of funding for regional transport investment, 1.5 billion pounds more than previously planned, as the government seeks to boost living standards outside London through its ‘leveling-up’ agenda.

Sunak is expected to set fairly tight limits for most areas of day-to-day public spending in his budget on Wednesday, which will seek to lower public debt after a record surge in borrowing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But unlike his Conservative predecessors' policy after the 2008-09 financial crisis, he will allow more leeway for long-term public investment designed to reward voters who backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December 2019's election. Most of the education money will support 16- to 19-year-old students in England who are studying a new alternative qualification to the traditional school-leaving exams which are the normal pathway to university, the finance ministry said. Some 550 million pounds will fund education and training for older adults, including numeracy skills and three- to four-month courses in areas such as digital skills, construction and roles in the rail and nuclear industries.