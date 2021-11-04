UK new car sales fell around 25% in October- preliminary data By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – British new car registrations dropped by roughly 25% year-on-year in October, according to preliminary industry data released on Thursday, as a lack of semi-conductor chips continued to hit the sector worldwide.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it expected total full-year sales to stand at 1.66 million cars, only 1.9% higher than 2020, when COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions hit the economy.
The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900GMT.
