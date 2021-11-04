UK new car sales fell around 25% in October- preliminary data By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: New cars are parked at a dockyard in Grimsby, northern England, January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON (Reuters) – British new car registrations dropped by roughly 25% year-on-year in October, according to preliminary industry data released on Thursday, as a lack of semi-conductor chips continued to hit the sector worldwide.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it expected total full-year sales to stand at 1.66 million cars, only 1.9% higher than 2020, when COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions hit the economy.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900GMT.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR