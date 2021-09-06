UK new car sales fell 22% in August, preliminary data shows By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A traffic jam is seen as cars head towards the approach tunnel of Heathrow Airport, west London, Britain November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – British new car registrations in August fell 22% year on year, preliminary industry data showed on Monday, with the sector still battling pandemic-related supply difficulties.

    Over the first eight months of the year the market is up about 20% from 2020, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said, though numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels as the sector contends with semiconductor chip shortages caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Demand is normally quiet in August because many buyers wait until the licence plate series is updated in September, one of the two annual updates.

    The SMMT will publish final August figures at 0800 GMT on Monday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR