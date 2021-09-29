UK mortgage lending resumes after tax break blip By Reuters

(Removes extraneous words in second paragraph)
LONDON (Reuters) – British lenders increased their mortgage lending last month after the scaling back of a tax break for homebuyers at the end of June led to a rare net repayment by borrowers in July, Bank of England data showed on Wednesday.
Net mortgage lending increased by 5.293 billion pounds ($7.24 billion) in August while new mortgage approvals fell very slightly to 74,453, the BoE said.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a net rise of 3.7 billion pounds in mortgage borrowing in August and to 73,000 mortgage approvals during the month.
($1 = 0.7311 pounds)
(Removes extraneous words in second paragraph)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.