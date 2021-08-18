Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

LONDON — British inflation cooled more quickly than expected in July when it slowed to 2.0% in annual terms from 2.5% in June, official data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 2.3%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)