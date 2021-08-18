Home Business UK inflation slows more sharply than expected to 2.0% in July By...

UK inflation slows more sharply than expected to 2.0% in July By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. A person shops inside a clothing store amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) – British inflation fell back to the Bank of England’s 2% target last month in an unexpectedly sharp drop, official data showed on Wednesday, with the clothing and recreation and culture sectors dragging the rate of price growth lower.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the data to show consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 2.3% in July following a 2.5% rise in June.

Sterling showed little reaction to the figures as investors judged the data was likely to represent a blip in a generally rising trend for inflation.

Earlier this month the BoE said it expected inflation to jump to 4.0% around the end of the year, which would be a decade high. But the BoE said it still thought the jump in inflation would prove to be temporary.

The ONS data showed signs of continued inflation pressure in prices paid and charged by factories.

Output costs rose more quickly than in June and by more than the economists polled by Reuters had expected, increasing by 4.9% compared with July last year. Input costs also rose by more than expected, jumping by almost 10%.

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©