UK inflation dip unlikely to deter Bank of England from rate hike

Article content LONDON — British inflation slowed unexpectedly last month but the decline was probably only a temporary respite for consumers and is unlikely to deter the Bank of England from raising interest rates, possibly as soon as next month. Consumer prices rose 3.1% in annual terms in September, easing back from 3.2% in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to inflation of 3.2% in September although 11 of the 34 analysts who took part predicted a slowdown.

Article content Overall, the figures did little to change expectations that the BoE will become the first of the world’s major central banks to raise rates, with investors increasingly betting it will do so on Nov. 4 after its next policy meeting. Yael Selfin, KPMG UK’s chief economist, said despite the slight slowdown in inflation it had topped 3% for two months in a row, hurting the spending power of households some of whom could also face higher mortgage costs if BoE hikes rates. “We expect further increases in inflation from October, which could reach around 4% by the end of the year, with the recent rise in wholesale energy prices passed on to households,” Selfin said. Hospitality was the largest drag on inflation last month – the result of the “Eat Out to Help Out” restaurant meal subsidy scheme launched in August 2020 dropping out of the annual comparisons. Prices for diners rose sharply in September last year after the scheme expired.