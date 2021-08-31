UK households post rare net mortgage repayment in July By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: High-rise apartments under construction can be seen in the distance behind a row of residential housing in south London, Britain, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – British households made a rare net repayment of mortgage lending last month after a record surge in borrowing in June when home-buyers rushed to take full advantage of a tax break, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

Net mortgage repayment stood at 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in July, only the second time in the past decade that repayments have been bigger than borrowing.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a net rise of 3.1 billion pounds in mortgage borrowing in July.

($1 = 0.7260 pounds)