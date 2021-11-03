Home Business UK house prices show unexpected strength in October: Nationwide By Reuters

UK house prices show unexpected strength in October: Nationwide By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: High-rise apartments under construction can be seen in the distance behind a row of residential housing in south London, Britain, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose last month at a faster rate than expected as robust demand and a lack of new homes coming to the market kept up momentum, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Mortgage lender Nationwide said house prices rose by 0.7% in monthly terms in October after a 0.2% rise in September. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to another 0.2% increase.

The increase left house prices 9.9% higher than a year previously, although this marked the weakest annual growth rate since April.

“The outlook remains extremely uncertain,” said Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner.

“If the labour market remains resilient, conditions may stay fairly buoyant in the coming months – especially as the market continues to have momentum and there is scope for ongoing shifts in housing preferences.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©