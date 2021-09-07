UK house prices jump as market strength persists: Halifax

Article content

LONDON — British house prices rose sharply last month in a further sign of strong momentum in the market even after the partial withdrawal of tax breaks on property purchases, a survey from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Tuesday.

House prices rose by 0.7% in August, the biggest month-on-month rise for three months and following a 0.4% rise in July, Halifax said.

In annual terms, house price growth cooled to 7.1% from 7.6% in July, the weakest reading for five months.

The number of property purchases slumped in July when a year-long exemption from stamp duty for the first 500,000 pounds ($687,550) of a house purchase ended in England and Northern Ireland.