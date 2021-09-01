UK house prices bounce back unexpectedly in August

Article content LONDON — British house prices rebounded surprisingly strongly in August, chalking up their second-biggest monthly rise in 15 years after a fall the month before when a pandemic-era tax break began to be phased out. Mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society said British house prices rose by 2.1% month on month in August after a 0.6% fall in July, well above economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll for a modest 0.2% increase. Property purchases slumped in July when a year-long exemption from stamp duty for the first 500,000 pounds ($687,550) of a house purchase ended in England and Northern Ireland.

Article content “The bounce back in August is surprising because it seemed more likely that the tapering of stamp duty relief in England at the end of June would take some of the heat out of the market,” Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said. But the pick-up in prices in August suggests the importance of other factors such as a shortage of houses and demand for more spacious accommodation suited to working from home, which have pushed up prices in Britain and in other countries. “With the amount of second-hand stock on the market currently extremely limited, house prices could continue to surprise on the upside even after the stamp duty holiday takes a little heat out of demand,” said Andrew Wishart, property economist at consultants Capital Economics.