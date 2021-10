Article content

LONDON — Britain’s economy grew 0.4% in August, leaving it just 0.8% smaller than it was in February 2020, just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly gross domestic product growth of 0.5% for August. (Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Alistair Smout)