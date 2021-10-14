UK Gambling Commission opens inquiry into fantasy NFT soccer game Sorare By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Gambling Commission in the UK has opened an inquiry into Sorare, a popular NFT fantasy soccer game that raised $680M in a funding round last month

However Sorare — which closed a $680 million funding round for its NFT trading card platform in September — denied it was involved in anything approaching “regulated gambling”.