UK foreign minister to discuss security, defense ties with India

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss is making stronger security and defense partnerships with India while on her visit to the country, the government said in a statement early on Saturday.

Truss will discuss developing security and defense tech and strengthening defense-related trade with India, according to the statement from the British government.

“Closer defense and security partnerships between the UK and India underpin deeper economic ties and make both countries, as well as the wider region, safer,” Truss said in the statement. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)