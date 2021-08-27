Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — British business confidence jumped to its highest level in more than four years in August and a measure of pay growth was the strongest since 2018, a survey published by Lloyds Bank showed on Tuesday. Adding to signs of a recovery in Britain’s economy from its coronavirus crash last year, Lloyds said its monthly business barometer rose by 6 percentage points to +36%, the highest since April 2017. Optimism in the economy also rose by six percentage points after a dip in July, when many firms were facing staff shortages caused by the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus and strict self-isolation rules which have since been relaxed.