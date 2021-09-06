UK financial watchdog says it needs powers over crypto promotions

“There are no assets or real world cashflows underpinning the price of speculative digital tokens, even the better known ones like Bitcoin, and many cannot even boast a scarcity value,” FCA Chair Charles Randell said in a speech.

Britain’s finance ministry has already consulted publicly on whether some cryptoasset promotions need regulating.

LONDON — Creating a regulatory regime for the decentralized world of cryptoassets will take careful thought, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday.

“We simply don’t know when or how this story will end, but – as with any new speculation – it may not end well.”

He said there appeared to be two cases where regulators should have powers to take action: to reduce harm from cryptoasset promotions and to stop contagion at authorized firms from unregulated activities in digital tokens.

The FCA has banned global crypto exchange Binance from undertaking any regulated activity in Britain, saying it is not capable of being supervised properly and set out several requirements on the company. Binance has said it fully complies with the FCA’s requirements.

“We are not going to award FCA registration or authorisation to businesses which won’t explain basic issues, such as who is responsible for key functions or how they are organized,” he said. “That would be token regulation in the worst sense.”

The global Basel committee of banking regulators is consulting on whether holdings by banks of speculative digital tokens should be covered by mandatory full capital charges. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Edmund Blair)