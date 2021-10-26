Home Business UK FCA grants registration to crypto startup Crypterium By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
British cryptocurrency services provider Crypterium is the latest crypto firm to secure registration from the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Crypterium officially announced on Oct. 25 that it has recently been registered by the FCA to provide cryptocurrency services to local citizens and companies, becoming one of few companies to have passed the registration process.