UK expected to investigate Nvidia’s bid for ARM on national security grounds

(Reuters) – UK ministers are expected to order an in-depth investigation of Nvidia (NASDAQ:) Corp’s planned 30 billion pounds($40.24 billion)acquisition of British chip designer ARM over antitrust and national security concerns, the Sunday Times.
Britain’s Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is expected to instruct Competition & Markets Authority to undertake a “phase two” probe of the deal next week, the report added.
($1 = 0.7455 pounds)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.