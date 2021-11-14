UK expected to investigate Nvidia’s bid for ARM on national security grounds – The Sunday Times

Article content

UK ministers are expected to order an in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp’s planned 30 billion pounds($40.24 billion)acquisition of British chip designer ARM over antitrust and national security concerns, the Sunday Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/nvidia-30-billion-takeover-of-arm-faces-national-security-inquiry-9020m8z0z.

Britain’s Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is expected to instruct Competition & Markets Authority to undertake a “phase two” probe of the deal next week, the report added. ($1 = 0.7455 pounds) (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)