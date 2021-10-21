UK employers tell Johnson to ‘get serious’ about tax and investment

Article content LONDON — British employers told Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Friday to “get serious” about encouraging business investment and stop blaming them for the economy’s problems and hitting them with higher taxes. The Confederation of British Industry urged finance minister Rishi Sunak not to increase the tax burden for companies again when he delivers a budget statement and a three-year public spending plan next week. CBI Director-General Tony Danker said Sunak’s announcement on Wednesday would be a “defining moment” for Johnson’s administration as it tries to move beyond the coronavirus pandemic and build a post-Brexit economy.

"We cannot take the economic recovery for granted," Danker said. "If the UK is to break out of a decade-plus cycle of anemic growth and zero productivity, then the government has to get serious about what it will actually take to deliver that." This month, Johnson vowed to end "the old failed model of low wages, low skills, supported by uncontrolled immigration," comments which angered many business leaders who were already smarting from a planned increase in corporation tax in 2023. Relations between Johnson and business leaders have been tense since he led the campaign in favor of leaving the European Union in 2016 when he dismissed their concerns about the impact on the economy. Danker said there were rumors that Sunak might announce more new taxes for business as he comes under pressure from other ministers to provide more cash for their departments.