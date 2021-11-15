UK employers plan only modest pay rises, easing BoE inflation worries

Article content LONDON — British private-sector employers expect to raise staff pay by an average of 2.5% over the next 12 months, well below the likely rate of inflation, according to a survey that could ease worries at the Bank of England about the risk of a wage-price spiral. The quarterly figures from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) suggested companies were taking only cautious steps to battle growing recruitment difficulties. The CIPD said the median annual pay settlement which private-sector employers plan to offer between September 2021 and the same month next year had risen to 2.5% from 2.2% in its previous quarterly survey, its highest since the summer of 2019.

Article content The BoE has said it is looking closely at the labor market as it considers whether to raise interest rates from their all-time, coronavirus-emergency low. The BoE forecast this month that consumer price inflation would peak at nearly 5% in the second quarter of next year. Public-sector employers planned a 1% pay rise, but the CIPD said the survey of more than 1,000 employers took place before finance minister Rishi Sunak announced last month that there would be more widespread public-sector pay rises. The CIPD said the proportion of employers who reported hard-to-fill vacancies had jumped to 47% from 39% in its previous quarterly survey, while hiring intentions were the strongest since the survey began in its current form in late 2012.