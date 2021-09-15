UK COVID-19 business insurance payouts top one billion pounds -watchdog By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Small companies in Britain, which demanded that their insurers cover claims for losses accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic, have received more than one billion pounds ($1.4 billion) in full and interim business interruption payouts to date.
Businesses ranging from restaurants to nightclubs and wedding planners to beauty parlours in January won the right to insurance payouts after Britain’s highest court ruled many policies should cover losses caused by coronavirus lockdowns.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which had brought a closely-watched test case on behalf of policyholders against major insurers, said on Wednesday that 27,248 companies out of 42,308, which had had claims accepted, had received at least an interim payment.
($1 = 0.7236 pounds)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.