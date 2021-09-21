Home Business UK could provide financial support to CO2 producer By Reuters

UK could provide financial support to CO2 producer By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. A general view of the CF industries plant in Billingham, Britain September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain could look at providing some kind of economic support for the U.S. company that provides 60% of its carbon dioxide, CF Industries (NYSE:), after it was hit by the surge in gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday.

CF has halted its operations at two plants in Britain that produce CO2 as a byproduct of its main business, producing fertiliser.

Kwarteng met Tony Will, the head of CF, on Sunday. Asked by Times Radio if any solution would involve the government giving financial support to get the system working again, he replied: “It may do but there are other options on the table. We need to look at other sources of CO2 supply.”

He added that he had discussed the issue with the finance minister on Monday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©