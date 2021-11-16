UK commercial landlord Landsec swings to half-year profit By Reuters

(Reuters) – UK’s largest commercial property firm Land Securities Group Plc (LON:) reported on Tuesday a swing to half-year profit, as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic which battered its key Central London-focused office portfolio.
The firm said profit before tax came in at 275 million pounds ($369.41 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 835 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7444 pounds)
