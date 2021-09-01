UK-based banking firm Standard Chartered joins Global Digital Finance patron board By Cointelegraph

Standard Chartered (OTC:), a United Kingdom-based multinational banking firm, has joined an alliance of fintech companies and banks aimed at accelerating the adoption of best practices of cryptocurrencies.

In a Wednesday announcement, Standard Chartered said it would be joining crypto and digital finance industry membership body Global Digital Finance, or GDF, Patron Board. As a member, the bank will help engage with international regulators and lawmakers as well as others in the industry to advocate for digital assets.