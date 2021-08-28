Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Britain aims to conclude negotiations to join the trans-Pacific trade group by the end of 2022, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3gH8R7X on Saturday, citing International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

“We will be able to have concluded negotiations by the end of next year,” the report quoted Truss as saying. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)