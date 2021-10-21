UK adds nerve disorder as rare side-effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine By Reuters

(Reuters) – The UK drug regulator added an extremely rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) COVID-19 vaccine, updates on the agency’s website showed on Thursday.
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) decision comes after the European medicines agency added GBS as a possible side-effect last month.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.