UK adds nerve disorder as rare side-effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) – The UK drug regulator added an extremely rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) COVID-19 vaccine, updates on the agency’s website showed on Thursday.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) decision comes after the European medicines agency added GBS as a possible side-effect last month.

