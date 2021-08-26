UK accounting watchdog plans to bolster audit firm governance By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s accounting watchdog plans to strengthen “significantly” its audit firm governance code, it said on Thursday, after a number of issues around audits of UK firms in recent years.

The Financial Reporting Council’s code will apply to the Big Four accounting firms – Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC – and to other firms auditing companies, the FRC said in a statement.

The FRC this week fined EY 3.5 million pounds ($4.81 million) for failing to challenge financial statements in its audit of transport group Stagecoach Group’s in 2017.

