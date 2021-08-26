UK accounting watchdog plans to bolster audit firm governance By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s accounting watchdog plans to strengthen “significantly” its audit firm governance code, it said on Thursday, after a number of issues around audits of UK firms in recent years.
The Financial Reporting Council’s code will apply to the Big Four accounting firms – Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC – and to other firms auditing companies, the FRC said in a statement.
The FRC this week fined EY 3.5 million pounds ($4.81 million) for failing to challenge financial statements in its audit of transport group Stagecoach Group’s in 2017.
($1 = 0.7273 pounds)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.