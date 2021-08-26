Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign for Bank Street and high rise offices are seen in the financial district in Canary Wharf in London, Britain, October 21, 2010. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s accounting watchdog plans to strengthen “significantly” its audit firm governance code, it said on Thursday, after a number of issues around audits of UK firms in recent years.

The Financial Reporting Council’s code will apply to the Big Four accounting firms – Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC – and to other firms auditing companies, the FRC said in a statement.

The FRC this week fined EY 3.5 million pounds ($4.81 million) for failing to challenge financial statements in its audit of transport group Stagecoach Group’s in 2017.

($1 = 0.7273 pounds)