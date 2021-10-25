UBS sells Spanish wealth management business to Singular Bank By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – UBS Group on Monday said it had agreed to sell UBS Gestion, its wealth management business in Spain, to Madrid-based Singular Bank. It did not give the purchase price.

UBS said the deal includes transferring all employees, client relationships, products, and services of the domestic wealth management business of UBS Spain to Singular Bank.

It said its Asset management and Investment Banking businesses in Spain were not part of the transaction, which was expected to be completed in the third quarter of next year.

German newspaper Handelsblatt said Singular Bank will pay UBS between 200 million and 250 million euros ($291 million) for the subsidiary.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

