UBS plans digital banking model for the mass affluent in America By Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS wants to build a digitally scalable advice model for affluent clients in the Americas, it said on Tuesday as it reported third-quarter earnings.
As part of its new 2025 strategic vision, which Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said would be presented in February, the bank intends to provide wealthy clients in the Americas with a “seamless digital experience with remote human advice”, it said in presentation slides.
