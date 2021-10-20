UBS chairman made it clear bank would deny Orcel a payout if he jumped ship

Article content MADRID — Axel Weber, the chairman of UBS , said in court on Wednesday he made it clear in September to his Santander counterpart, Ana Botin, that the bank would deny Andrea Orcel a payout if he quit to join the rival bank, showing the pivotal role Weber played in the high-stakes dispute. Andrea Orcel, who was UBS’s top investment banker at the time, is suing Santander for compensation in a Spanish court after the withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO because of disagreements over deferral payments he would lose.

Article content Botin previously told a court in May she knew Weber’s position but UBS’s Chief Executive Officer at that time, Sergio Ermotti, had a different opinion. Any payout from UBS would have reduced the compensation Santander had to pay Orcel. UBS’s official stance was not known until mid-November, Botin said. Ermotti has never publicly made his position clear and has not been called to give evidence. Weber said on Wednesday that UBS strips any employee leaving voluntarily to join another financial institution of any deferral payments and he made the bank’s position clear to Santander. “On September 24 (of 2018) we took a final decision, it included that UBS would not pay compensation, that six months leave period would apply, and also included no doubt Santander qualified as financial services institution.”