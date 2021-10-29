Ubisoft will seek to invest in and create blockchain games By Cointelegraph

Ubisoft, one of the world’s largest video game companies — responsible for creating popular franchise games such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and For Honor — hosted its Q2 earnings call this week, where blockchain was a key topic of discussion.
Alongside reporting a 15% increase in unique active players in the first half of the year compared with 2020, and the fact that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has become the second most profitable game in the company’s history, the French firm’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, also expressed intentions for investment in and adoption of blockchain-centric gaming companies on the platform.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.