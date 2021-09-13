Uber will appeal Dutch ruling that drivers are employees By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An Uber logo is shown on a rideshare vehicle during a statewide day of action to demand that ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft follow California law and grant drivers “basic employee rights”, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 20, 20



AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Uber (NYSE:) will appeal a Dutch court ruling that drivers are employees of the company and not independent contractors that make use of its platform, the company said on Monday.

“We are disappointed with this decision because we know that the overwhelming majority of drivers wish to remain independent,” the company’s manager for Northern Europe, Maurits Schoenfeld, said in a statement.

Earlier, the Amsterdam Disctrict Court sided with labour union FNV and found that drivers for the company are emloyees and entitled to the rights that implies.