Investing.com – Uber (NYSE:) Tech reported on Thursday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Uber Tech announced earnings per share of $-1.28 on revenue of $4.85B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.3404 on revenue of $4.42B.

Uber Tech shares are down 11.29% from the beginning of the year, still down 29.37% from its 52 week high of $64.05 set on February 11. They are under-performing the which is down 0% from the start of the year.

Uber Tech shares lost 5.24% in after-hours trade following the report.

Uber Tech follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

Uber Tech’s report follows an earnings missed by Airbus Group NV on October 28, who reported EPS of $0.1489 on revenue of $12.28B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.1543 on revenue of $12.58B.

Deutsche Post AG had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $23.21B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9202 on revenue of $21.44B.

