Uber Teams Up With Serve Robotics for Deliveries By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Serve Robotics announced Monday that it has teamed up with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:) to bring robotic deliveries to Uber Eats customers in Los Angeles.

Shares of Uber dipped 1.3% on Monday.

Serve Robotics designs, develops, and operates zero-emission robots that it says serve people in public spaces, mainly through food delivery.

“Uber is our first commercial partner and will be a strong source of demand for us as we use contactless delivery to power community commerce at scale,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics.

The company said the service will be available to Uber Eats customers in L.A. early next year.

“We are excited to partner with Serve Robotics to test a new kind of delivery in Los Angeles, that’s safe, reliable and environmentally friendly,” said Sarfraz Maredia, VP and Head of Uber Eats in the U.S. & Canada.

Maredia added that Uber is looking to “explore the potential of this technology.”