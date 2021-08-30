Uber proposes industry-wide gig worker benefits model in Canada

Article content Uber Technologies Inc on Monday proposed a plan for a flexible benefits fund for app-based ride-hail and food delivery drivers in Canada under which all gig industry players would share data on workers’ hours and earnings. Under the preliminary proposal outlined in a company blog post https://ubr.to/3t196jm, the fund would provide gig workers with cash benefits to put toward a retirement or life insurance plan, or to pay for educational or dental and health benefits not covered by Canada’s universal healthcare system.

Article content The benefits fund would be enabled by Canada’s provincial governments, Uber said in the blog post without providing further details, but managed by ride-hail and delivery companies. The companies would share data on drivers’ hours and earnings and pay into the fund proportionally. Workers would qualify for fund benefits if they meet a threshold, which Uber’s Monday proposal did not disclose. Uber in a statement said it welcomed discussions with other industry players, adding the benefits fund was part of a recent Ontario government submission. DoorDash Inc in a statement said it welcomed other stakeholders who wanted to provide workers with benefits while maintaining their flexibility, but did not directly comment on Uber’s plan.