Uber expects to record breakeven adjusted EBITDA in current quarter By Reuters

“With positive adjusted EBITDA in July and August, we believe Uber is now tracking towards adjusted EBITDA breakeven in Q3, well ahead of our prior guidance,” said CFO Nelson Chai. (https://

(Reuters) – Uber (NYSE:) Inc expects to record breakeven in a key measure of profitability in the current quarter, its chief financial financial officer said, sending the ride hailing firm’s shares up nearly 7% in premarket trading.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo of Uber Technologies Inc on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

