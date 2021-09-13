Uber drivers are employees, says Dutch court

Article content

AMSTERDAM — Uber drivers are employees rather than independent contractors and are entitled to greater workers’ rights, a Dutch court ruled on Monday.

It was the latest court victory for unions fighting for the rights of workers in the gig economy after a similar decision in Britain in March.

The Amsterdam District Court sided with the Federation of Dutch Trade Unions, which had argued that Uber drivers are in fact employees of a taxi company and should be granted the same pay and benefits as other workers in the sector.