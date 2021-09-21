Uber, Apple, ConocoPhillips Rise Premarket; Lennar Falls By Investing.com

Big Lots (NYSE:) stock fell 1.6% following Piper Sandler downgrading its stance on the retail company to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’, saying the end of fiscal stimulus will benefit the company.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) stock rose 1.8%, benefiting from the news that the oil giant had agreed to buy all of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets in the Permian Basin for about $9.5 billion in cash. Shell (LON:) ADRs climbed 5.4%, after it promised to pass on $7 billlion of that to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the drugmaker said its Covid-19 booster is 94% effective in preventing serious illness when administered two months after the first dose.

Uber (NYSE:) stock rose 4.6% after the ride-hailing company lifted its financial outlook for the third quarter, saying it will post its first adjusted profit earlier than expected.

