Uber, Apple, ConocoPhillips Rise Premarket; Lennar Falls By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, September 21st. Please refresh for updates.
Uber (NYSE:) stock rose 4.6% after the ride-hailing company lifted its financial outlook for the third quarter, saying it will post its first adjusted profit earlier than expected.
Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:) stock rose 2.1%, with the mining company benefiting from a rise in the price of , rebounding after hitting a one-month low on Monday.
Apple (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.9% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the iPhone maker was looking at features that can detect depression and cognitive decline.
Lennar (NYSE:) stock fell 2.3% following the real estate company saying its third-quarter earnings were hit by supply-chain challenges, and will continue to be affected.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the drugmaker said its Covid-19 booster is 94% effective in preventing serious illness when administered two months after the first dose.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) stock rose 1.8%, benefiting from the news that the oil giant had agreed to buy all of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets in the Permian Basin for about $9.5 billion in cash. Shell (LON:) ADRs climbed 5.4%, after it promised to pass on $7 billlion of that to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after the lender agreed to buy MUFG Union Bank for about $8 billion, boosting its presence in California, in particular.
Big Lots (NYSE:) stock fell 1.6% following Piper Sandler downgrading its stance on the retail company to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’, saying the end of fiscal stimulus will benefit the company.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:) stock rose 1.7% after KeyBanc upgraded the ski resort to ‘overweight’ from ‘sector weight’, seeing strong demand for winter vacations.
