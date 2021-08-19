Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

DUBAI — The UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), one of the world’s largest aluminum producers, said on Thursday it had refinanced a $5.5 billion loan facility.

EGA said that the new facility, a senior unsecured loan, lowers by $1 billion the size of the company’s existing seven-year $6.5 billion loan facility in 2019, as well as adjusts scheduled debt repayments including extending them by 2.5 years.

EGA’s fundraising exercise comes as borrowers in the Gulf seek to improve their financing to reflect better market conditions after last year’s coronavirus-driven downturn.

EGA, which is owned equally by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and the Investment Corporation of Dubai, produces 4% of the world’s aluminum.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)