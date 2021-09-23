UAE regulators approve crypto trading in Dubai free zone By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
UAE regulators approve crypto trading in Dubai free zone

Financial regulators in the United Arab Emirates have reached an arrangement to officially allow and support cryptocurrency trading in an economicfree zone in Dubai.

The Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) announced Wednesday that it had signed an agreement with the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to support the regulation and trading of crypto assets within the DWTCA free zone.